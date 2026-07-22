Bengals adding 2 former players to Ring of Honor

TE Bob Trumpy (left) and HB James Brooks (right) have been named to the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 Ring of Honor class.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will add two former players to the team’s Ring of Honor this year.

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Tight end Bob Trumpy and halfback James Brooks will join the Ring of Honor in an induction ceremony during halftime of the Bengals game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

They’ll join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Corey Dillon, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Dave Lapham, Tim Krumrie, Anthony Muñoz, Lemar Parrish and Ken Riley in the Ring of Honor.

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BOB TRUMPY

An original Bengal, Trumpy was a 12th-round draft pick by the team in their inaugural 1968 season. He made history by scoring the team’s first-ever receiving touchdown on Sept. 15, 1968.

Trumpy played 128 games over 10 seasons with Cincinnati. He has the most receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, yards per reception, and Pro Bowl selections by any tight end in franchise history.

Bengals President Mike Brown called Trumpy the “best receiving tight end in the league” during his time in the league.

“He was a top-level player. He had a long stride. He had good hands. Because the safeties couldn’t stay with him, he became a productive downfield threat for us. He had something that drove him to be good, and he became a great player,” Brown said in a statement.

Trumpy died last year at the age of 80.

Bob Trumpy (Cincinnati Bengals)

JAMES BROOKS

Brooks played eight seasons in Cincinnati and is considered one of the most versatile and complete running backs in franchise history.

He holds the franchise record for average yards per carry (minimum 500 attempts), and ranks second in rushing yards. He’s also tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns.

Brooks also holds the franchise record for scrimmage yardage totals in a season.

Brown called Brooks “one of the toughest players” in franchise history.

“He was a good runner, and not only was he a good catch out of the backfield, he knew how to get yards after he made the catch. And he was quick. Extremely hard to cover on the goal line,” Brown said. “But the thing the numbers don’t say that needs being said is he was an exceptional pass protector. It’s good he’s recognized. He deserves it.”

James Brooks 15 Sep 1991: Running back James Brooks of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won the game, 14-13. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Both men were selected to the Ring of Honor by season ticket members. More information about the Bengals Ring of Honor can be found here.

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