Bengals announce new ‘White Bengal Stripe’ game following ‘overwhelming fan demand’

CINCINNATI — The fans spoke, and the Cincinnati Bengals listened, leading to the introduction of a new gameday experience.

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The Bengals will debut the “White Bengal Stripe” when they host the Baltimore Ravens in a Thursday Night Football matchup on New Year’s Eve.

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“Driven by overwhelming fan demand, White Bengal Stripe reimagines two of the franchise’s most iconic traditions into one unforgettable night, setting the stage for what aims to be the best New Year’s Eve party Cincinnati has ever seen,” the organization said in a release.

Similar to the team’s “Stripe the Jungle” tradition, fans will be called upon to create a coordinated, stadium-wide tiger stripe effect in the stands. Instead of orange and black, this game will feature white and black to go along with the White Bengal uniforms the team will be wearing.

The organization says the White Bengal Stripe will be a “one-night only experience.”

Fans can check the White Bengal Stripe map to see which color their section will be wearing.

The Bengals and Ravens kick off at 8:15 p.m.

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