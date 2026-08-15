Bengals beat Detroit to win 1st preseason opener since 2021

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a good start in the 2026 preseason.

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They beat the Detroit Lions, 16-14, at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

The defense forced two early turnovers, and Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass to Jack Endries.

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Cincinnati starting quarterback Joe Burrow played 13 snaps on Thursday. He completed 5-of-6 passes for 39 yards.

Jordan Battle intercepted a pass, and 2026 second-round pick Cashius Howell recovered a fumble.

Evan McPherson made a 56-yard-field goal to start the scoring.

This was the first time the Bengals won their preseason opener since 2021.

Cincinnati’s next preseason game will be on Aug. 22 when they host Chicago at Paycor Stadium.

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