Bengals Burrow, Rehkow earn AFC Player of the Week honors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and P Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in the team’s 35-13 win at Baltimore in Week 7.

CINCINNATI — Two players for the Cincinnati Bengals are being honored for their performance on the field on Sunday.

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Quarterback Joe Burrow was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and punter Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

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In their 35-13 win against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns. The bulk of that came during Cincinnati’s comeback in the second half.

He led all quarterbacks in touchdown passes and passer rating.

Burrow recorded a perfect passer rating in the second half, becoming the first AFC quarterback to do so.

Rehkow punted four times for 184 yards, zero touchbacks, and zero return yards on Sunday. Each punt was downed inside the Baltimore 12-yard line.

He also led all punters this week in inside-20 punts and net punting average.

The Bengals announced that this marked only the third time since weekly awards began in 1984 that two Bengals players were honored in the same week. The last time it happened was Week 10 of the 1994 season.

The Bengals return home on Sunday to play the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium.

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