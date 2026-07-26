Bengals defensive lineman sidelined with injury

Photo contributed by Associated Press (AP)

CINCINNATI — A key member of the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense will miss the start of training camp.

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The Bengals placed defensive tackle B.J. Hill on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, according to a team spokesperson.

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The roster move means that Hill will not practice or play due to an injury suffered before training camp started.

He will not participate in practice until the team’s medical staff clears him.

Hill is allowed to participate in meetings and use the Bengals’ training facilities until he can practice again.

He had 66 tackles and four sacks in 17 starts last season.

The Bengals open the 2026 season hosting Tampa Bay on Sept. 13.

B.J. Hill Photo contributed by Bengals.com (Bengals.com)

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