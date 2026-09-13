Bengals force 4 turnovers in season-opening win over Tampa Bay

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals defense was opportunistic in Sunday’s 2026 season opener.

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The Bengals scored 24 points off four Tampa Bay Buccaneers turnovers in a 33-27 win at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati wins the season opener for the second straight season.

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Myles Murphy strip-sacked Baker Mayfield, and Demetrius Knight Jr. recovered it. He returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to put the Bengals ahead, 7-3. They never trailed again.

On Tampa Bay’s next series, safety Bryan Cook forced a Bucky Irving fumble, and Boye Mafe recovered it. It led to a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki, extending it to 14-3 after one quarter.

The Buccaneers were driving early in the second quarter. Mayfield fumbled, and Cook recovered in the end zone. Cincinnati drove 80 yards on 12 plays capped by Chase Brown’s five-yard touchdown run. It increased the advantage to 21-3.

Before halftime, Irving’s touchdown run cut the deficit to 21-10. Evan McPherson’s 20-yard field goal gave the Bengals a 24-10 halftime lead.

Josiah Trotter’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown got Tampa Bay within a score, 27-20, after three quarters.

The Bengals led 30-20 in the fourth quarter when they sacked Mayfield and knocked the ball free. T.J. Slaton, Jr. recovered it. It led to McPherson’s fourth field goal to expand the lead to 33-20.

Mayfield ran for a touchdown to get the Bucs closer. But the Bengals ran out the clock.

Joe Burrow passed for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati’s next game is Sept. 20 at Houston.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Reliant Stadium.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS here on Channel 7.

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