Bengals give first look at Paycor Stadium renovations

First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations The exterior of Paycor Stadium (Josh Beeman)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have released new images showing the latest renovations and upgrades at Paycor Stadium.

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A new lease signed last year between the franchise and Hamilton County launched significant upgrades that will span several years.

The franchise said this year’s improvements will be the most extensive since the stadium opened in 2000.

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Phase One of the renovation project, which the franchise said would be completed ahead of the 2026 season, prioritized work that will benefit fans throughout the stadium.

Fans can expect to see improvements such as renovated restrooms, upgraded concessions, transformed club lounges, reimagined suites, a redesigned Bengals Pro Shop, modernized scoreboard control room, improved wayfinding, and core infrastructure improvements.

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Renovations will continue into 2027. Work next year will include large-scale projects such as adding escalators, replacing stadium seats, and installing a new videoboard.

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