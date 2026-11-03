Bengals to honor local high school football coach next month

Bellbrook against Ross High School on Oct. 23, 2026

BELLBROOK — The Cincinnati Bengals will honor a Miami Valley high school coach next month.

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The Bellbrook High School Athletic Department said in a social media post that head football coach Jeff Jenkins has been named the Bengals’ coach of the week.

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He will be honored on Dec. 13 when the Bengals host Kansas City.

Jenkins has coached at Bellbrook High School since 2016.

The Golden Eagles finished the regular season at 10-0.

Bellbrook plays Unioto in the Division III, Region 12, regional quarterfinals on Friday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Bellbrook High School.

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