Bengals to honor local high school football coach next month

BELLBROOK — The Cincinnati Bengals will honor a Miami Valley high school coach next month.
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The Bellbrook High School Athletic Department said in a social media post that head football coach Jeff Jenkins has been named the Bengals’ coach of the week.
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He will be honored on Dec. 13 when the Bengals host Kansas City.
Jenkins has coached at Bellbrook High School since 2016.
The Golden Eagles finished the regular season at 10-0.
Bellbrook plays Unioto in the Division III, Region 12, regional quarterfinals on Friday.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Bellbrook High School.
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