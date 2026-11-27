CINCINNATI — Players, along with coaches and others across the NFL, are participating in the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, and one Cincinnati Bengals player is honoring Fiona the hippo.
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Linebacker Barrett Carter got a first look at his custom cleats in a video shared to the team’s social media.
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The purple cleats feature illustrations of Fiona on them. One cleat says “Fiona” and the other says “Hippo Cove.”
“This is near and dear to my heart,” Carter said. “Spent a lot of quality time with Fiona, so hearing about the news that she passed was really heartbreaking for me. Really unfortunate news and sad to see her go, but I know that she’s in a better place now.”
As News Center 7 previously reported, Fiona died last week after swallowing a child’s hat that had entered the enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. She was 9 years old.
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