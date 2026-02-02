Bengals QB Joe Burrow added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The fourth Cincinnati Bengals player has been added to the AFC roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl games.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow was added to the roster for his third career Pro Bowl selection, according to a team spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

He started eight games this season and passed for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Burrow missed nine games with a toe injury and returned to play the final six weeks of the season.

During that time, he led the NFL with 152 completions, finished second with 15 touchdown passes, and ranked third with over 1,600 passing yards, the spokesperson said.

Burrow is the fourth Cincinnati Bengals player selected to the Pro Bowl. He joins wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and backup quarterback Joe Flacco.

The 2026 Po Bowl will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The Bengals went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group