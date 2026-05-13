Bengals QB to star in upcoming season of “Quarterback” series

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Netflix is bringing back its “Quarterback” series for a third season, and it will feature Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The season follows Flacco, Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield, and Tennessee Titans’ Cam Ward through the 2025 NFL season, the league announced on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, “embarks on a new chapter, balancing his wealth of experience with the pressure and opportunity of another NFL campaign” after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Bengals midseason.

Cincinnati re-signed Flacco to be a backup for Joe Burrow in 2026.

Flacco will be the second Bengals quarterback highlighted on the Netflix series. Burrow was featured in the second season.

The new season of “Quarterback” premieres on July 14.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]