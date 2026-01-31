Bengals quarterback named 7th Pro Bowler QB in franchise history

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has been added to the AFC roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

This addition makes the first career Pro Bowl selection for Flacco, according to a spokesperson.

Flaco, an 18-year veteran in 2025, played a total of 13 games with the Bengals, including 10 starts.

He started the first four of his games with the Cleveland Browns, and then was acquired by the Bengals in a trade on Oct. 7.

During his six weeks with the Bengals, Flacco completed a career-high 470 passing yards in Week 9 vs. the Chicago Bears.

Flacco is the 7th quarterback in Bengals history to be named a Pro Bowler.

He joins teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as Cincinnati’s Pro Bowl selections for the 2025 season.

The Pro Bowl game will be held on Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

