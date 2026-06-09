Bengals reportedly restructure Joe Burrow’s contract to free up cap space

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly restructured quarterback Joe Burrow’s record five-year, $275 million contract.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport have reported that with the restructuring, the Bengals will free up $10 million in salary cap room.

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“This is due in part to the cash needed for the Dexter Lawrence trade,” both NFL insiders said on social media.

As our news partners WCPO reported, Lawrence signed a contract extension after being traded to Cincinnati from the New York Giants, keeping him with the team through the 2028 season. As part of the deal, the three-time Pro Bowler is getting $28 million.

Details of Burrow’s new restructured contract have not been revealed at this time.

Insiders added that it allows the organization to operate without putting itself in a tough spot in terms of cap space.

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