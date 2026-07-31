Bengals TE says being hit by vehicle on vacation helped his confidence with returning from injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Erick All Jr. #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. is returning to the field after missing nearly two full years due to injuries, but a recent accident could have delayed his return again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All, a Fairfield High School graduate, spoke to reporters at training camp this week about his return from a 2024 knee injury.

As our news partners at WCPO reported, complications following that injury kept the 25-year-old sidelined.

TRENDING STORIES:

Before getting the “all-clear” from doctors at training camp, All told reporters he was involved in an accident overseas this summer, and it made him realize he was ready to return to action.

All recounted getting hit by a moped, which he later described as a three-wheeled mini-truck, while on vacation in Greece.

“I got up and was like, ‘I’m f****** ready. I’m ready,'" All said this week.

He added that it didn’t hurt him and gave him the first real dose of football in a long time.

“It was huge for my confidence...You don’t understand,” All said. “That did a lot of good things for the mental, I’m telling you.”

As WCPO reported, the Bengals are cautiously working All back into football activities during training camp.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]