Bengals wearing ‘White Bengal’ uniforms Sunday Night against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs after a catch with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will wear their “White Bengal ” uniforms when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

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The Bengals posted video on social media of crews changing the color at Paycor Stadium from orange to white.

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Cincinnati will wear white jerseys, white pants with black stripes, white socks, and white helmets against the Steelers, according to the team’s website.

The Bengals first wore the White Bengal helmet against the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Cincinnati is 5-1 when they wear white helmets.

The Bengals and Steelers enter Sunday’s game tied for first place in the AFC North. Both teams are 6-2.

Pittsburgh won the first game, 30-27, in Week 3.

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