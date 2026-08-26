Bengals wide receiver says he’s fine after limping off practice field

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1of the Cincinnati Bengals performs during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 29, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he is fine after suffering a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice.

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The Bengals wideout raced ahead of DJ Turner II when he reached back to make the catch.

Turner knocked it away, but Chase came down on his left knee, according to Bengals.com.

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Turner helped Chase off the field. After a few minutes, the Bengals star wideout was seen talking back at defensive backs and trying to get back into practice.

The Bengals medical team ruled him out for the rest of the day.

“I think Cincinnati had a scare (Tuesday),” said Chase. “I missed the ground. I missed my footing, something like that. I sat back down on the ground. I just took a minute to pray, then I got back up. Other than that, I really can’t think about anything but God and making sure I’m all right.”

He called it a tweak.

Chase said that he would play if the Bengals played tomorrow.

Cincinnati closes the preseason on Friday when they play at Philadelphia at 8 p.m.

CBS will broadcast the game nationally. You can watch it here on Channel 7.

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