Bengals wideout added to AFC roster for 2026 Pro Bowl Games

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has been selected for his first Pro Bowl.

Bengals wideout Tee Higgins has been added to the AFC roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, according to a team spokesperson.

He led the AFC with a career-high 11 touchdown catches.

Higgins caught 59 passes for 846 yards in 15 games for the Stripes.

He was listed as a second alternate to the Pro Bowl roster back in December.

Higgins replaces Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games are on Feb. 3 in San Francisco, CA. They will be televised live on ESPN.

