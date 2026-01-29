Bengals wideout added to AFC roster for 2026 Pro Bowl Games

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has been selected for his first Pro Bowl.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Bengals wideout Tee Higgins has been added to the AFC roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, according to a team spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Hundreds of schools delayed, canceled Thursday due to extreme cold
- State troopers respond after vehicle hits utility pole at Clark Co. intersection
- Sheriff’s office IDs 2 people killed after driver tries to pass semi on state route
He led the AFC with a career-high 11 touchdown catches.
Higgins caught 59 passes for 846 yards in 15 games for the Stripes.
He was listed as a second alternate to the Pro Bowl roster back in December.
Higgins replaces Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers.
The 2026 Pro Bowl Games are on Feb. 3 in San Francisco, CA. They will be televised live on ESPN.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group