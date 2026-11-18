DAYTON — Drivers heading into Dayton on Interstate 75 or U.S. 35 may have spotted a new electronic billboard that may spark a debate among Dayton sports fans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 first spotted a billboard promoting Wright State men’s basketball on the electronic billboard on I-75 southbound near Keowee Street.

It features the retro Rowdy Raider logo, Wright State green and gold, and reads “The best basketball in Dayton.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The website for Wright State Athletics was also listed, so News Center 7 reached out to the university about the billboard.

A spokesperson confirmed that Wright State Athletics secured billboards along southbound I-75 and westbound U.S. 35 in an effort to “promote the men’s basketball program’s hot start across the Dayton region, and drive fans to show up and support Raider hoops.”

The Raiders are currently 4-0 and have a chance to make program history tonight. A win against Malone at the Nutter Center tonight would secure the Raiders’ first 5-0 start since moving to Division I.

“The billboard campaign is part of Wright State Athletics’ effort to grow the program’s visibility across the Dayton region. Dayton is a basketball town, and the billboards are a reminder that a team worth supporting is off to its best start in decades just up the road at the Nutter Center,” the spokesperson said in part.

The spokesperson went on to speak on the city’s love of basketball, which once had a “crosstown stage” with the Raiders and the University of Dayton Flyers.

“Wright State and Dayton met eight times from 1988 to 1997 in the Gem City Jam. The teams have not played since Dec. 13, 1997. Wright State Athletics would welcome the chance to bring the Gem City Jam back as a game that benefits Dayton Children’s Hospital and pediatric cancer research, putting the region’s passion for basketball behind a cause the whole community shares,” the spokespersons said.

Wright State and Malone tip off tonight at 7:30 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group