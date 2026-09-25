BGSU football player arrested, accused of entering apartment with gun

BOWLING GREEN — A Bowling Green linebacker is facing charges after investigators said he went to another person’s apartment with a gun.
Jonathan Goins told police he caught two women trashing his apartment and decided to go to their place and talk about it.
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Both women told investigators Goins did not have a key.
He is no longer in jail.
Bowling Green’s head coach told News Center 7’s news partners, WTOL in Toledo, Goins’ arrest is being handled in-house.
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