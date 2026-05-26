Bicyclist injured after colliding with SUV

DARKE COUNTY — A man on a bicycle was injured after colliding with an SUV in Versailles on Tuesday morning.

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First responders were called out to the 9800 block of State Route 185 on reports of an injury accident shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 30-year-old Piqua man was riding a bicycle north on SR 185 when a 2004 Cadillac Escalade came up behind him.

The Escalade, driven by a 43-year-old Versailles man, drifted to the left to avoid hitting the bicyclist, but the bicyclist also swerved to the left and was hit by the SUV’s mirror.

The man fell off the bicycle after hitting the mirror.

The bicyclist was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

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