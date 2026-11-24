New gun bills changing laws in drastic way

A bill that will loosen firearm restrictions has been signed into law.

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The law will permit firearm suppressors and sawed-off weapons, lower the legal concealed carry age to 18, and remove restrictions on carrying firearms inside vehicles.

The bill drew concern from community leaders in Montgomery County.

Greg West directs Felons with a Future, an organization operating Dayton’s violence interruption program in the North Riverdale neighborhood.

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West expressed concern that the changes could escalate gun violence and impede local efforts to prevent retaliatory shootings.

“Anything that’s going to get in the way of us stopping retaliation is not always a good fit,” West said. “It makes it easier for some of the younger people that we are or that we’re targeting to be able to get them.”

Gun rights advocates supported the proposals, arguing they protect lawful citizens.

Chris Stone, state policy director for Gun Owners of America, said the bills center on residents who already abide by existing statutes.

“Individuals who are law-abiding gun owners who have a concealed handgun permit are some of the most law- abiding adults in America, period,” Stone said.

It will go into effect in 90 days.

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