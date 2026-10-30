A bit cooler and dry today, small rain chances this weekend

DAYTON — Good morning to you on this Friday before Halloween. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to break down the forecast. It is going to be cooler than yesterday to round out the work week. However, we find highs still 5-8 degrees above average.

Today

Expect a sunny sky for much of the day aside from areas of morning fog mainly across Indiana. A few clouds stream in late, but we stay dry with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

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Touchdown 7 playoff games tonight also look dry, but I would recommend a light jacket as we fall into the 50s as games close out this evening. No threat for rain, which means playing conditions will be great.

TD7

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Into this weekend we are finding some small rain chances for both days. There will be some moisture streaming in aloft, but some uncertainty persists with how much we can obtain at the surface.

With that said, I do not want to rule out a few sprinkles or light showers for trick-or-treat plans Saturday evening. I would not cancel any plans, but a few drops of rain may greet you as you are out and about.

Halloween

A couple showers are possible Sunday, but uncertainty continues with that part of the forecast as well with guidance remaining divergent on how that evolves.

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