Blood moon total lunar eclipse, when you can see the phenomenon

FILE PHOTO: The moon will appear red during this week's full moon.

DAYTON — The total phase of the eclipse will been seen all over the world at different times. In North and Central America, this will be seen early in the morning on March 3.

We are roughly one week away where the moon will glow read for nearly an hours time.

During the lunar eclipse, Earth will move directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to fall into Earth’s shadow. At this moment, the reddish-orange glow will take place. This is why the name “Blood Moon” is given.

The totality of the eclipse will begin 7:03AM EST and will conclude 9:23 EST March 3. The issue for us here in Ohio, sunrise begins just after 7 AM.

If you’d like to attempt to see such a sight, you won’t need any special equipment. Just hope for clear enough skies and a decent temperature. Binoculars or telescope will simply enhance your view.

