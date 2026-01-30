Bloody fingerprints on flashlight lead to arrest in 2004 cold case

DAYTON — An arrest has been made in connection with a Dayton cold case.

On Jan. 28, a 36-year-old man was arrested by the Dayton Police Department’s Cold Case Unit in connection with the murder of 69-year-old Lillie Oglesby.

That suspect was identified by court documents as Calvin Felder Jr.

Oglesby, a mother of eight, was murdered on May 26, 2004, in her home at 4612 Genesee Ave.

Oglesby’s son had stopped to check on his mother that night when he left work. He told police that the storm door was unlocked and the front door was ajar when he arrived shortly after 9 p.m.

He said the television was on, but the living room was empty. He found his mother lying on the floor next to her bed in a pool of blood, and he called 9-1-1.

The Montgomery County Coroner said she died from multiple blunt force trauma.

In her bedroom, police found a bloody metal flashlight, a small samurai sword, and a butcher knife.

During the initial investigation, Felder admitted to being at the house the day that Olgesby was killed but said she was still alive when he left, according to court documents.

During a review of the case in 2024, detectives found a fingerprint on the bloody metal flashlight matching Felder.

Lab results confirmed this.

Felder would have been 14 at the time of Oglesby’s death.

Felder is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail on felonious assault and murder charges.

