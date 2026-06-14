Blue Angels cancel performance, Dayton Air Show delayed due to weather

DAYTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels cancelled their performance for the final day of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to a spokesperson for the Blue Angels about the Cancellation. Catch his report LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

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The Dayton Air Show alerted attendees to seek shelter or return to their cars, and several acts were delayed due to inclement weather.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

Weather Delay Air Show (Malik Patterson/Staff)

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