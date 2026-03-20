Blue Bell Ice Cream arrives in Cincinnati, Dayton, and surrounding areas

Blue Bell Ice Cream launched in Cincinnati and Dayton on March 9, 2026. The Texas-based manufacturer is now available at most major retailers across the region.

A new distribution center at 310 Homan Road in Lebanon, Ohio, supports the expansion into the local market. This facility allows the company to distribute products within a 100-mile radius.

Blue Bell uses a direct store delivery model, which ensures that only company employees handle the product from production until it reaches the grocery store shelf.

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Justin Holladay serves as the Blue Bell Cincinnati branch manager and oversees the brand’s local expansion. “Today is a special day for Blue Bell,” Holladay said. “We are excited to bring our products to Cincinnati and the surrounding areas. Our product lineup has something for everyone. We offer a variety of ice cream flavors, sherbet, No Sugar Added, and frozen snacks.”

The company offers more than 40 ice cream flavors along with frozen snacks and health claim products.

Top-selling items in the lineup include Homemade Vanilla, Moo-llennlum Crunch, Banana Pudding, and Cookie Two Step. The launch also features a Honey Vanilla flavor.

Blue Bell Creameries was founded in 1907 in the small town of Brenham, Texas. It remains a top-selling ice cream manufacturer in the United States despite operating in only 24 states. The company maintains production facilities in Brenham, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Sylacauga, Ala.

The company is hosting several sampling events across the city to introduce the product to residents. A complete list of dates and locations is available on the Blue Bell website.

Those interested in employment at the new branch can find job openings on Indeed or contact the company directly by phone.

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