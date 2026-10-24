Board of elections building evacuated after suspicious substance found in Ohio

HAMILTON CO. — A board of elections building was temporarily evacuated after a suspicious substance was received in the mail in Hamilton County on Saturday.

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Police and hazmat responded to the county elections building in Norwood on Smith Road, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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The incident affected the administrative building. It did not impact the Early Voting Center where people were in line to vote in Hamilton County on Saturday, according to a county spokesperson.

“The safety of our employees and of the public is our highest priority,” said Sherry Poland, Hamilton County Director of Board of Elections, and Raquel Burgos, deputy director, in a statement. “We appreciate the prompt response of the police and hazardous materials personnel and are grateful for the cooperation of everyone involved in the evacuation.”

Early voting continues in Ohio through Nov. 1.

Election is Nov. 3.

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