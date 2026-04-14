Bob Dylan coming to Cincinnati this summer

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 12: Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

CINCINNATI — Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will take the stage in Cincinnati this summer.

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Dylan will perform at PNC Pavilion on Friday, July 10.

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The Grammy winner will be joined by special guests Lucinda Williams and The John Doe Folk Trio.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and PNCPavilion.com.

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