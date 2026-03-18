Bob Evans to occupy new facility in Fairborn

Bob Evans to occupy new facility in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A new cold storage facility under construction in Fairborn has found a tenant.

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Bob Evans Farms will be the sole tenant of the facility on Chapelgate Drive, the city of Fairborn announced on Wednesday.

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Mike McCoy, president and CEO of Bob Evans Farms, said the new facility “strengthens our operational network, supports economic development in the region, and underscores our long‑standing commitment to investing in Ohio.”

The new 196,400-square-foot facility is located near the intersection of Interstate 675 and State Route 235, offering convenient access to major transportation corridors.

“This project reflects the strength of Fairborn’s public‑private partnerships and our commitment to smart economic development,” Mike Gebhart, Fairborn City Manager, said.

The facility is expected to open later this year.

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