‘Bob & Tom Show’ radio host, founder, dead

INDIANA — A long-time Indiana radio host died on Friday afternoon, according to a social media post.

Bob Kevoian was a co-host and co-founder of the Bob and Tom Show.

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Friends and family surrounded him during the time of his passing at his home.

Details regarding a memorial service will be shared at a later time.

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