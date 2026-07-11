Body of 77-year-old woman found in river

LANCASTER — The body of a missing woman was found in a river in Ohio on Friday morning.

The Lancaster Police Department reported 77-year-old Donna Granados missing on Monday, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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Granados was last seen on July 3.

Members of the agency’s detective bureau and the Fairfield County Dive Team searched a portion of the Hocking River for Granados after authorities believed that her belongings were found in the area.

Divers found her body in the river near Goodwin Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

Her death is under investigation.

Residents in the area may see a larger-than-normal police presence in the area until the investigation is complete.

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