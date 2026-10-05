Body cam shows police discover 5 children living in a boarded-up Dayton home

Police are investigating after five children were found living inside a boarded-up property.

Body cam released of police discovering 5 children found living in boarded-up Dayton property

DAYTON — Body camera video has been released by the officers who found five kids living in a boarded-up property.

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On Oct. 1 around 12:30 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 3500 block of Delphos Avenue for a welfare check.

The officers were let in by the five children, ranging in age from 4 to 12.

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As officers walked through the home, it appeared to have no electricity.

Flies can be seen.

In one bedroom, there is a mattress on the floor along with piles of clothes and trash.

The children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a medical evaluation.

They were placed in the custody of Montgomery County Children’s Services.

We will continue to follow this story.

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