Body cam shows police discover 5 children living in a boarded-up Dayton home

DAYTON — Body camera video has been released by the officers who found five kids living in a boarded-up property.
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On Oct. 1 around 12:30 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 3500 block of Delphos Avenue for a welfare check.
The officers were let in by the five children, ranging in age from 4 to 12.
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As officers walked through the home, it appeared to have no electricity.
Flies can be seen.
In one bedroom, there is a mattress on the floor along with piles of clothes and trash.
The children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a medical evaluation.
They were placed in the custody of Montgomery County Children’s Services.
We will continue to follow this story.
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