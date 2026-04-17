Body camera video shows new perspective of viral arrest in Dayton

The body camera video shows the officers questioning the man because they saw him jaywalking across Hoover Avenue.

Body camera video shows new perspective of viral arrest in Dayton

DAYTON — New body camera video shows a different perspective of a man’s recent interaction with Dayton police.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Dayton police released the footage after a cellphone video of the arrest went viral.

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The arrest happened at Hoover and Lilac avenues on April 3.

The cellphone video recorded by a passerby showed two officers on the ground with the man, one punching him twice at one point.

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The body camera video shows the officers questioning the man because they saw him jaywalking across Hoover Avenue.

“You don’t mind if I pat you down real quick?” one officer asked.

“No, sir,” the man replied.

“Well, you jaywalked across the street, and this is a busy, busy road,” the officer said.

Both officers and the man start talking at the back of the car.

“I have no warrants, no nothing, sir,” the man said.

Body camera video shows the officers start grabbing the man’s arms, and a struggle begins.

The struggle goes to the ground, and the man repeatedly claims he’s done nothing.

One officer believes the man put something in the car’s exhaust system.

The officers then try to handcuff the man.

The man doesn’t keep his arms still, and one officer hits him twice.

The cellphone video captures that confrontation much more clearly.

Police arrested that man two weeks ago, but he was released two days later without being charged.

This incident remains under investigation.

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