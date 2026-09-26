Body discovered on conveyor belt at area recycling plant

CINCINNATI — A body was found Friday on a conveyor belt at the Rumpke Recycling plant in St. Bernard, Ohio.

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Plant operations were temporarily stopped as staff notified police.

A company representative confirmed to our news partners at WCPO that overall services were not disrupted by the incident.

A shipment of recyclable materials arrived at the facility at 5535 Vine St. shortly before noon on Friday, when workers spotted the remains on the conveyor belt.

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The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to the site to assist local police with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased individual or determined the cause of death.

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