Body identified after man barricades himself in burning home

HAMILTON — Investigators have identified the body found in a home that was set on fire after a man barricaded himself inside and fired shots.

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The body was identified as 28-year-old Joseph Eaton, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 11, police were called to reports of two brothers fighting in front of a house at Elvin Avenue and Eaton Avenue around 6:50 p.m., according to our news partners WCPO.

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When police arrived on scene, they found one brother in the front yard severely hurt.

Officers entered the home and called out to the suspect, who fired eight to nine gunshots, police said.

About an hour after officers left the home, smoke was seen coming from it.

Fire crews arrived on scene.

Around 8 p.m., more gunshots were fired, leading police to send out a shelter-in-place alert to nearby residents.

The fire was extinguished around 11 p.m., WCPO reported.

While searching the home, officers found a man dead on the third floor.

Police have not specified if Eaton was the suspect who was firing shots inside the home.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information is available.

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