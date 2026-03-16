Body of missing area girl found in pond near home, deputies say

Photo contributed by Boone County Government (via Facebook)

BOONE COUNTY, KENTUCKY — The body of a missing nine-year-old girl was found near a Northern Kentucky home on Saturday.

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The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said that they recovered the body of Jenny Din, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

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Officers and volunteers began searching the Florence area on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

They stopped searching on Friday night but resumed early Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said that they recovered Din’s body from a pond near home at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, WCPO said.

“Tragically, this is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Kentucky State Police said.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate her death.

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