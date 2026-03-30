Body of missing woman found in Northern Kentucky wooded area, police say

Photo contributed by Covington Police (via Facebook)

COVINGTON, KY — The body of a missing woman was found in Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

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Police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a body in a wooded area in Covington, Kentucky, according to a police spokesperson.

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When officers arrived, they found “a badly decomposed body” and requested the Investigations bureau.

They believe the body is missing 65-year-old woman, Carol Groves, the spokesperson said.

She was reported missing in December 2025.

Groves’ cause of death has not been determined.

Her death remains under investigation.

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