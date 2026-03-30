Body of missing woman found in Northern Kentucky wooded area, police say

COVINGTON, KY — The body of a missing woman was found in Northern Kentucky on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a body in a wooded area in Covington, Kentucky, according to a police spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- FBI responds to threat made on plane from Ohio
- Police searching for man accused of stealing from Kroger; do you recognize him?
- State troopers, medics respond to crash near Central State
When officers arrived, they found “a badly decomposed body” and requested the Investigations bureau.
They believe the body is missing 65-year-old woman, Carol Groves, the spokesperson said.
She was reported missing in December 2025.
Groves’ cause of death has not been determined.
Her death remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group