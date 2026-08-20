Body recovered from Great Miami River

HAMILTON — A body was recovered in the Great Miami River in Butler County on Thursday morning.

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Shortly before noon, a 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a body in the river near the dam in Hamilton.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) Team responded to the scene and initiated a recovery operation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The team was able to recover a deceased person, whose identity has not been released at this time.

The person’s remains have been turned over to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

In a statement, Sheriff Richard K. Jones told people not to underestimate the power of moving water.

“The river may look calm on the surface, but strong currents and undertows can quickly pull a person under and make it extremely difficult to recover. If you are going to be in or around the river, always wear a properly fitted life jacket. It can save your life,” Jones said.

The case remains under investigation.

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