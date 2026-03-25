Boil Advisory issued for part of Greenville

Residents in a specific area of Greenville are under a Boil Water Advisory, with authorities urging them to take precautions before consuming tap water.

The advisory, effective immediately, impacts those west of Wagner, north of Rhodes, and east of State Route 118. Public health officials will provide updates as the situation evolves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Public health officials will provide updates as the situation evolves.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group