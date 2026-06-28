Boil Advisory issued for part of local city

MIAMISBURG — A local city has issued a Boil advisory.

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Around 7 a.m., a software issue at the Water Treatment Facility caused a loss of pressure in the Low Pressure Service area of the City of Miamisburg, according to a city spokesperson.

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A boil advisory was issued for the Low Service Area of the city, north of Benner, West of 12th Street/Linden Ave.

Boil Advisory Miamisburg (Fine Family)

The issue causing low/no pressure in this area has been resolved, and water pressure has been restored.

The boil advisory will be in place for at least the next 24 hours, according to the spokesperson.

Affected residents should boil all water for consumption, bringing it to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill bacteria and viruses.

Use boiled water for certain activities like:

Drinking water

Preparing food and drinks

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing raw foods

Dispose of all ice made from tap water during the advisory period, as freezing does not kill bacteria.

For hand-washing dishes, soak them in a solution of 1 teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water. Dishwashers with a hot rinse cycle are generally safe.

It is safe to use tap water and soap to wash hands, but dry them thoroughly. Adults can shower and bathe but avoid swallowing water. For bathing babies and young children, sponge baths with cooled boiled water are recommended to prevent them from ingesting water.

After the advisory has been lifted, residents should run cold water at each tap for at least three minutes to flush the pipes. If you have an automatic icemaker, flush the icemaker by making and discarding three batches of ice.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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