Boil advisory issued for part of Montgomery County village

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A boil advisory is in effect for part of a village in Montgomery County.
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The Village of New Lebanon issued a boil advisory for Hepner Avenue and 401 E Main Street on Monday.
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Those impacted have been advised not to drink the water without boiling it first.
For updates, visit the village’s website.
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