Boil advisory issued for part of Montgomery County The advisory is due to a water main break.

Boil advisory issued for part of Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON — A boil advisory has been issued for part of Montgomery County.

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New Lebanon Police said in a social media post that it affects residences on Clinchfield Court, Holderman Place, and Tarragon Way.

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The advisory is due to a water main break.

A New Lebanon utility manager told our newsroom on Saturday night that advisory is in effect until further notice.

We will continue to follow this story.

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