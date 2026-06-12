Boil advisory issued for portion of Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Clark County.
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Clark County Utilities issued the advisory to customers of the Rockway Water District due to a brief loss of pressure in the distribution system.
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Those impacted have been advised to not drink the water without boiling it first.
Customers can check the status of the advisory by calling (937) 521-2150 and pressing option #2.
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