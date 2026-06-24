Bomb squad called to West Carrollton apartment during search warrant

WEST CARROLLTON — Authorities had to call the bomb squad to a local apartment while executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to the police chief and neighbors about the surprise discovery LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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West Carrollton police showed up with a search warrant for an unrelated case and talked to their suspect before going into his department.

The chief said the man’s answer to one question prompted officers to request the bomb squad’s help.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to Hannah Smith after she’d gotten a surprise on a summer day.

“Kind of surprising pulling up for a pool day and seeing all that, you know, a couple of feet away from where we’re going to have a nice day,” Smith said.

As News Center 7 was getting video of the bomb squad at her apartment complex, she came up to ask what was going on.

“Just wanted to know kind of what was gonna on. People are pretty nosy nowadays too, I’d like to find out,” Smith said.

West Carrollton police said they arrived at a unit at the Centerville Park Apartments on Wednesday morning, planning to serve a search warrant.

The chief said the warrant is tied to a suspect in an unrelated, open case. He couldn’t provide any details on that case.

“He informed us that there was a possibility that there might be some explosive material inside the residence,” West Carrollton Police Department Chief David Wessling said.

After flying a drone inside, police called the bomb squad to clear the apartment.

“There was baggies of powder, which is what we ended up collecting,” Wessling said.

Police will send what they found for testing.

The chief said the materials they found can be purchased legally and could be used to make explosive devices or power model rocket engines.

But they didn’t find any devices in their search.

Wessling confirmed that they found “some model rockets inside the residence.”

Officers had to clear people out of three apartment buildings to search.

After the search and bomb squad were finished, the suspect tied to the original search warrant and left the scene in handcuffs as an uncharged suspect.

News Center 7 is not naming that suspect at this time.

“I am definitely curious about what is going on over there,” Smith said.

Police are going to give prosecutors evidence in both the search warrant and bomb squad cases. They will let them decide on possible criminal charges.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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