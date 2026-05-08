Bomb threat causes evacuation at area Walmart

OXFORD — A Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat in Butler County on Thursday.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Center received a call at 10:43 a.m. from a Walmart employee on College Corner Pike in Oxford.

The employee said that they received a phone call stating that a bomb had been placed in the store, according to an Oxford Police spokesperson.

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Officers responded to the scene and established a secure perimeter around the store in conjunction with the Miami University Police Department.

When officers arrived, Walmart staff had already started evacuating customers and employees from the store.

A K9 Unit from the Miami University Police Department trained in detecting explosives also arrived at the scene. They searched the store with other officers and did not find or detect any sign of an explosive device, the Oxford Police spokesperson said.

The store reopened around 11:40 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

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