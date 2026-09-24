Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Miami Valley CTC

ENGLEWOOD — A bomb threat prompted Miami Valley Career Technology Center (CTC) to evacuate on Thursday morning, a school spokesperson confirmed.
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The threat has led the school to send all students home.
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Miami Valley CTC is working with Englewood Police to investigate.
A spokesperson said the school will share updates when they become available.
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