Bond set for 15-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing another teenager last year appeared in court on Tuesday.

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Ernest Cosby III is charged with four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

News Center 7 crews watched as Cosby pleaded not guilty to his charges in a Montgomery County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

A judge set his bond at $1 million.

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As previously reported, these charges are connected to the death of 17-year-old Stefon Montgomery.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue on Feb. 27, 2025.

After the shooting, two 17-year-olds drove away in their car and crashed at the intersection of Oxford and Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found the two 17-year-olds who had been shot, Dayton police previously told News Center 7.

One teen survived their injuries, but the other, identified as Montgomery, later died.

Cosby is scheduled to appear in court again on April 16.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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