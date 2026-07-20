Bond set for 2 men charged with murder in road rage shooting

Two men accused in a deadly road rage shooting appeared in court on Monday and were each given a $500K bond.

$500K bond for two people accused in deadly road rage shooting

CLARK COUNTY — A judge set bond for two murder suspects at half a million dollars each.

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They’re accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Luke Hollifield from Park Layne.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the murder was the result of road rage that started in New Carlisle.

News Center 7’s John Bedell shows us what happened when the two suspects were in court today.

Monday, both Damian Debose and Semaj Mack were in court for bond hearings.

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Debose’s defense lawyer said hiring a lawyer shows he is not a flight risk and asked for his bond to be reduced.

But the judge decided otherwise.

“So I do find that bond was reasonably set, and I will keep bond at 500,000 cash or surety,” Judge Valerie Wilt with Clark Co. Municipal Court said.

After his lawyer also asked for a lower bond, the judge decided the same for Mack.

Meaning both men can come up with 10 percent of $500,000, or $50,000, to get out of jail before trial.

They’re charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed Hollifield in front of the Casey’s on Gerlaugh Road in Park Layne.

Several drivers called 911 to report the gunfire.

“I just saw a couple people in an altercation in their vehicles pull over. One guy, it looked like, shot another dude and pulled off,” the caller said.

The sheriff’s office said it was a case of road rage that went on for miles.

Hollifield’s wife was in the car with him. She also called 911.

“The guy was trying to go around us. Told me I was going too slow,” She told dispatchers. “My husband got out because the guy told him to pull over. So he pulled over and got shot in the chest.”

Deputies said the suspect vehicle, an orange Jeep, drove off from the gas station after the shooting.

Investigators tracked the car to Dayton, where Dayton police arrested Mack at gunpoint.

Debose turned himself in at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

After their court hearings Monday, the Clark County prosecutor’s office said they plan on presenting this case to a grand jury soon.

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