Bond set for man accused of raping, kidnapping woman

DAYTON — A Montgomery County man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and kidnapping charges.
The judge set Justin Woodard’s bond at $250,000.
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Court records showed that Woodard was arrested after pointing a gun at a woman and sexually assaulting her last month.
He is expected back in court later this month.
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