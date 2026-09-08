Bond set for man accused of raping, kidnapping woman

A Montgomery County man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and kidnapping charges.

Bond set for man accused of raping, kidnapping woman

DAYTON — A Montgomery County man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and kidnapping charges.

The judge set Justin Woodard’s bond at $250,000.

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Court records showed that Woodard was arrested after pointing a gun at a woman and sexually assaulting her last month.

He is expected back in court later this month.

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