Bond set for man arrest after hours-long SWAT standoff in Kettering

One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Kettering Thursday night.

KETTERING — The man arrested after an hours-long standoff in Kettering last week appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

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Williams Truesdale, Jr., 43, was in Kettering Municipal Court today for his arraignment.

William Truesdale (Kettering City Jail)

Truesdale was charged last week with trespass in a habitation, inducing panic, and obstructing official business.

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As previously reported, police were spotted in the area of Kenosha Road and Mengel Drive around 6:30 p.m. regarding a burglary investigation with the suspect barricaded inside.

An affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court state that Truesdale entered the home without the homeowner’s consent and then refused to leave.

Truesdale and the homeowner were known to each other.

Police previously said he exited the home about four hours later after the SWAT team deployed two types of gas, OC gas and CS gas, into the home.

He was taken into custody and booked in the Kettering City Jail. He’s since been booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, a judge set his bond at $150,000.

He’s scheduled to be back in court next week.

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